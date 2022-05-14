Breanna Stewart Makes Plea On Behalf Of Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 12: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm prepares to take a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the 2021 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center on August 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

WNBA star Breanna Stewart has reached out to ESPN via Twitter on behalf of Brittney Griner.

Stewart would like ESPN to do more to try and bring Griner home. Her ideas include a specific slot on the network's website and television ticker dedicated to Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia since airport officials found cannabis oil in her luggage.

"#BrittneyGriner has been Wrongfully Detained for 86 Days.@ESPN how about we get a countdown of days detained on your website, a daily post from your accounts and space reserved on the ticker for BG until she’s home? Fighting to get BG home is investing in women’s sports #WeAreBG," Stewart tweeted.

On Friday Griner's lawyer, Alexander Boykov, told ESPN.com that Griner's detention in Russia has been extended a month.

"Today's news is a sobering reminder that international detention cases are long, winding, frustrating ordeals -- rarely straightforward," he said. "We honestly don't know if this is good or bad news. It could mean buying time to work out a swift deal for her release, or it could mean more complications put on the table."

Hopefully this gets figured out and Griner comes home soon.

Stewart will continue speaking and fighting on her behalf.