Breece Hall Has Message After For Fans After Crushing Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images) Edward Diller/Getty Images

The New York Jets suffered a devastating blow to their offense following their 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a potential ACL injury and will likely have to miss the rest of the season if it's confirmed by more tests. He was having one heck of a season before he had to be carted off the field.

Following the win, Hall was super excited about his team on social media.

"Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations, JETS WIN!!!!!!"

Hall finished the game with four rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown. For the season. he's rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns off 80 carries.

If Hall is indeed done for the season, Michael Carter would assume the starter's role and get the bulk of the carries.

We'll have to see if head coach Robert Saleh has an update on Hall when he speaks to the media this week.