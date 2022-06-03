Brent Musburger Announces Departure From Raiders: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After four seasons as a radio play-by-play voice of the Raiders, broadcast legend Brent Musburger is moving on.

Musburger took to Twitter on Friday to thank the Raiders for the memories. He said he'll miss his broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the team's production crew.

"Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!"

Raiders fans and even general NFL fans are sad to see Musburger go. At least one fan even offered (jokingly or not) to pay him to announce games in their own homes while muted just for the experience of hearing him call a game:

In a media career spanning over 50 years, Brent Musburger has done broadcast work on almost every sport imaginable. He's called NFL games, The Masters, college football, tennis, basketball, soccer, NASCAR, baseball and the Olympics.

With so much experience and his status as a broadcast icon, Musburger can basically choose his next employer and maybe even name his price.

For the Las Vegas Raiders though, fans are clearly going to miss hearing the voice of Musburger. Whoever takes his place on play-by-play duties will have big shoes to fill.

Who do you think will replace Musburger on the Raiders? Where do you think Musburger will go next?