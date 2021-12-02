Brent Musburger’s Comment On Jon Gruden Is Going Viral

Former college football announcer turned Las Vegas Raiders radio play-by-play man Brent Musburger has shared his opinion on what happened to Jon Gruden.

Gruden was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season, when problematic emails leaked to the media. The Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language, as well as a racist trope, in emails sent during his time in the broadcasting booth.

Musburger, who now serves as the Las Vegas Raiders radio announcer, reveals what he told Gruden about the situation.

“As I told Coach, whoever took you out, Jon, that was a paid assassin,” Musburger told J.T. The Brick of the Las Vegas Sports Network. “That was one of the best hit jobs that I’ve ever been around. They didn’t go to their media goombahs. They didn’t leak this to Adam Schefter or one of those guys that breaks stories. They first went to the Wall Street Journal. And when Gruden was still coaching after that, then they dumped the rest of it on the New York Times. That was a professional hit job.”

Musburger believes the “hit” might’ve come from outside the league office.

“There was a second lawsuit involved, OK?” Musburger said. “Between the owner, [Daniel] Snyder of Washington, and a former General Manager. And that means that a lot of outside people had access to those emails that they were going through. So I think the hardest part for Gruden’s lawyers to prove is that somebody from the National Football League actually leaked that. Because if it is somebody from the NFL, shame on them. Because Mark Davis should have been told in the summer, when he had something to do about it.”

Gruden is reportedly suing the National Football League as as result of his email leaks and firing.