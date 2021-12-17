Brent Venables Has Telling Comment About QB Caleb Williams

New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables expects Caleb Williams to stay with the program for next season.

Venables spoke to News 9’s Dean Blevins and confirmed that he doesn’t expect Williams to enter the transfer portal.

“Well, I do. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t,” Venables said. “But you’d have to ask him. He’s a wonderful young man, he’s incredibly talented. I do believe that he and his family have tried to plant their roots right here and make this home. And so hopefully that’ll continue to be a huge part of who they are, from a Sooner family and the connectivity that I feel like has been established. I think that the best version of Caleb Williams, combined with a supporting cast, coaching, playing, offense, defense can be a wonderful marriage.”

Williams started seven games this season (he appeared in 10) and finished with 18 passing touchdowns and four interceptions on 1,670 yards.

One of his best games came against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27 when he finished with 252 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 37-33 loss.

He’ll be in line to start next season due to Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina.

Venables takes over for Lincoln Riley, who departed for USC a couple of weeks ago.