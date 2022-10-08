Brent Venables Is Trending During Oklahoma's Terrible Performance vs. Texas

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets team members before a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 33-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

First-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is taking some serious heat during this afternoon's dreadful performance in the Red River Rivalry showdown.

The Sooners currently trail the Longhorns 49-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Venables' squad has looked absolutely terrible on both sides of the ball, allowing nearly 600 yards of total offense and collecting under 200 of their own.

With this blowout loss, Oklahoma will drop its third game in a row — bringing its overall record to 3-3 on the year.

Fans and analysts around the college football world are being very critical of Venables in his first year.

"Imagine thinking, in the era of offensive football, Brent Venables was an upgrade over @LincolnRiley. Sooner fans truly believed it," Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd wrote.

"Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it," former Texas basketball star Kevin Durant said.

Venables got off to a great start in his first year as the Sooners' head coach, leading the team to a 3-0 record. Since then it's been a disaster in Norman, losing three straight to Kansas State, TCU and now Texas.

Lincoln Riley, the coach Venables replaced, is 5-0 to start the year with the USC Trojans.