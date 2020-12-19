Joe Judge Reacts To Bret Bielema Landing Illinois Job

Saturday morning, Illinois announced it had hired former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema to become its next head coach. Bielema has spent the 2020 season as a defensive assistant for the New York Giants, working with the outside linebackers.

Upon hearing the news, Giants head coach Joe Judge released a statement. He wished him the best in his new position.

“We always want to be supportive of our coaches and players in terms of advancing their careers,” said head coach Joe Judge. “We appreciate everything Bret did for this organization and our coaching staff. He did a great job with our outside linebackers and made a significant impact on our overall defensive effort. Bret is a great teacher, and he brings great perspective on how he sees the game. We wish him all the best at the University of Illinois. The Illini program is in great hands.”

Bielema was let go by Arkansas after the 2017 season and has worked in the NFL – first with the New England Patriots and second with the Giants – the past three seasons. He’s now headed back to the Big Ten – a league he won three times as the head coach at Wisconsin.

Bielema coached at Wisconsin for seven seasons, amassing a 68-24 mark before leaving for Arkansas. His teams finished in the top 10 three times.

He struggled at Arkansas, however, putting up a 29-34 record in five seasons.

As for the Giants, it’s unclear whether Bielema will be replaced. New York has just three games left in the regular season and it probably needs to win all of them to have a shot at winning the NFC East.