Bret Bielema Reportedly Making Major Change To Coaching Staff

In just his second offseason as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has reportedly made a major coaching staff change.

According to reports from the Illini Inquirer on Tuesday evening, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has been fired just one year into his three-year contract with the program.

BREAKING: Tony Petersen is out as #illini offensive coordinator Bret Bielema making big change to staff after just one season @247Sports https://t.co/gHgzd6nxcH — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 5, 2022

The Illinois offense struggled mightily under Petersen. Through a 5-7 season in 2021, the Illini ranked 112th in total offensive and 115th in scoring offensive out of 130 FBS teams. Petersen, who was also the team’s quarterback coach, also led his team to a 121st ranking in passing offense.

On the other side of the football, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters received a promotion and contract extension with the program back in November.

Under new offensive leadership in 2022, the Illini will look to improve on this year’s disappointing performance.