Bret Bielema Reportedly Making Major Change To Coaching Staff

Bret Bielema reacts on the field for Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts after a play during the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In just his second offseason as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has reportedly made a major coaching staff change.

According to reports from the Illini Inquirer on Tuesday evening, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has been fired just one year into his three-year contract with the program.

The Illinois offense struggled mightily under Petersen. Through a 5-7 season in 2021, the Illini ranked 112th in total offensive and 115th in scoring offensive out of 130 FBS teams. Petersen, who was also the team’s quarterback coach, also led his team to a 121st ranking in passing offense.

On the other side of the football, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters received a promotion and contract extension with the program back in November.

Under new offensive leadership in 2022, the Illini will look to improve on this year’s disappointing performance.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.