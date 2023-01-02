Bret Bielema Reveals He Nearly Took NFL Head Coaching Job

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Brett Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini is seen before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Illinois' Bret Bielema is right where he needs to be, but what if the former Wisconsin-Arkansas coach made the jump to the NFL?

Appearing on the "The Rich Eisen Show," Bielema talked about the time he nearly landed with the Miami Dolphins following the 2011 season, but says he dodged a bit of a bullet staying in the college ranks.

Yeah, it kind of materialized in front of me after they called me in early December and I was in preparation for the Rose Bowl, had Russell Wilson as my quarterback. Kind of had a come to Jesus moment and where we all agreed to go ahead and then it kind of just ... one of the things I heard from a couple of the coaches I was involved with in the NFL was where you're at, but a lot about who you're around. And I didn't know if it was the right environment.

Bielema spent a few years as a consultant and defensive assistant in the years with the Patriots and Giants following his Arkansas tenure. And while he's appreciative of his time there, he thinks he made the right decision.

I think the NFL is an unbelievable organization. It's really, truly ... my three years there, to win the Super Bowl, it's an incredible environment. It's all football. After football's done, you drop it and go to the draft. In the NFL though, you get to pick the ones you want and in college, they've got to pick you, so there's a little reverse strategy there. I didn't feel it was the right time and place.

Bielema's Fighting Illini are set to play Mississippi State in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl just weeks removed from losing their head coach Mike Leach to a heart condition.