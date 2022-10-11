Brett Favre Breaks His Silence: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brett Favre has finally broken his silence over his role in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has been accused of working with government officials to get $5 million from Mississippi funds to build a venue at his college.

He was also accused of taking $1 million in funds for public speaking sessions that he didn't show up to.

Favre released a statement to Fox News that was put out to the public on Tuesday morning and he thinks that he hasn't done anything wrong.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me," Favre said, via TMZ. "I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university."

To say that the NFL community doesn't believe Favre would be an understatement.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.