NFL fans were loving the comparison legendary quarterback Brett Favre made for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry this week.

Favre, a Hall of Fame quarterback, compared Henry to former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss. Henry is off to another dominant start at running back. He’s on pace to break the league’s all-time single-season rushing record in Tennessee.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback believes Henry is reminding him of what Moss used to do to NFL defenses.

It’s a unique comparison, but it seems to fit.

“I watch Derrick, and he reminds me so much – and this is kind of an odd comparison – but he reminds me a lot of Randy Moss, and how he controlled the game,” Favre said on SiriusXM Radio. “The only person that would stop Randy Moss would be Randy Moss. We double-covered him, we triple-covered him, and yet he still made the plays. You put nine guys in the box (vs the Titans), and it doesn’t matter.