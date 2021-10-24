NFL fans were loving the comparison legendary quarterback Brett Favre made for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry this week.
Favre, a Hall of Fame quarterback, compared Henry to former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss. Henry is off to another dominant start at running back. He’s on pace to break the league’s all-time single-season rushing record in Tennessee.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback believes Henry is reminding him of what Moss used to do to NFL defenses.
It’s a unique comparison, but it seems to fit.
“I watch Derrick, and he reminds me so much – and this is kind of an odd comparison – but he reminds me a lot of Randy Moss, and how he controlled the game,” Favre said on SiriusXM Radio. “The only person that would stop Randy Moss would be Randy Moss. We double-covered him, we triple-covered him, and yet he still made the plays. You put nine guys in the box (vs the Titans), and it doesn’t matter.
“A big comparison to me is they both look like they’re barely running, but they are pulling away from people. I am like, ‘Why doesn’t Derrick show a little pizzazz? And then he runs for 76 yards, and no one can catch him. I am like, ‘My goodness, this guy is incredible.’ When you know someone is going to get the ball, either passing or running, and you can’t stop him, that is when you know you’re pretty good.”
NFL fans are loving the comparison and have a couple of their own, too.
“The closest RB to Jim Brown in my lifetime. He’s even a little bigger,” one fan tweeted.
“For sure, large physical physique, faster, taller, stronger. Way better than everyone else in that position. Perfect analysis,” another fan added.
Henry and the Titans are set to play a big one on Sunday.
Kickoff between Tennessee and Kansas City is set for 1 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.