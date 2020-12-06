The Spun

Brett Favre Had A Blunt Message For Drew Brees’ Critics

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre believes Drew Brees was unfairly criticized for his comments on national anthem protests earlier this year.

Brees, who’s currently out with a ribs injury, said before the season that he would “never agree” with someone “disrespecting” the national anthem.

“I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity,” Brees said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Brees faced heavy criticism for his comments – including some from his teammates – and he later apologized and committed to doing better.

Favre, though, thinks the criticism was unfair.

“I think Drew stated clearly what he was standing for,” Favre said this week. “There’s no question about it and he wasn’t wrong.”

Favre, a Mississippi native, added that he felt that Brees was “bullied” into making an apology.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted that there are a bunch of problems in the world, but he doesn’t think the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints is responsible.

New Orleans is scheduled to play at Atlanta on Sunday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.