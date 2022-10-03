Brett Favre Has Made A Big Move In His Welfare Scandal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre is lawyering up as legal issues surrounding his connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal continue to escalate.

According to ESPN's Michele Steele:

"Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal: Eric Herschmann, who helped clear former Pres Trump in his first impeachment trial. Herschmann has 'concluded Favre shouldn’t be indicted.'”

Favre finds himself at the center of the state's biggest-ever public corruption case. As he and others are alleged to have misappropriated roughly $77 million in money meant to help Mississippi's poorest residents.

Instead, the three-time MVP lobbied for, and in some cases received, money to: build a new volleyball center at his alma mater Southern Mississippi (where his daughter played at the time), be paid for public appearances he didn't make and build a new indoor practice facility for the Golden Eagles in an attempt to lure Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, to play there.



In a statement from Herschmann, the lawyer said he's convinced the NFL great "did nothing wrong."

I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong. Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help. ... To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a lawsuit against Favre and others in May of this year. Recently, two of Favre's weekly radio shows were suspended due to his involvement in the scheme.