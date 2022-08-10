Brett Favre Makes Shocking Estimation Of How Many Concussions He Had

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Our understanding of concussions is now a lot different from what it was decades ago - and many former players have suffered due to the lack of knowledge. For Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, his new understanding of concussions has led to a shocking revelation.

Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show this week, Favre estimated that he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his 20-year NFL career. He used to think the number was just three. But based on how his head reacted to getting driven into the turf, he believes it's a lot more now.

"Concussions happen all the time," Favre said, via TMZ Sports. "You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play - that's a concussion."

"So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs... but I was still able to play."

Perhaps the scariest concussion Favre ever suffered came in 2004, when he suffered a head injury against the Giants before throwing a touchdown pass. At the time, Favre apparently couldn't remember making the pass.

"That's what's kind of frightening about the concussion thing -- it's the ones that seem minor that do the damage 'cause you're able to play and keep going," Favre said.

Armed with this new understanding of concussions, Brett Favre has now become an advocate for head injury awareness. Last year he joined a campaign calling for a ban on youth tackle football.

Time will tell if the concussions Favre suffered through his career will have any long-term negative side effects. We've seen what it's done to some other quarterbacks and it's extremely disheartening.