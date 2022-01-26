The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Bret Favre throwing a pass during a game in the snow.Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre throws downfield as he runs out of the backfield away from Seahawks Bryce Fisher during the first half of the NFL game on Monday Night Football November 27, 2006 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Casey/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him.

“[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They had it just like they wanted it – really two years in a row and there is no reason to think that they’re not going to be any better. Barring injuries, they’re a good team.”

“I think he comes back,” Favre continued.

“… had he won the Super Bowl, I think he leaves or doesn’t play, but that’s not the case. I think that there’s still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that’s to win a Super Bowl and again, I think his best chance to win one.”

Favre also pointed out that his former mentee is playing at a “super high” level.

After the Packers devastating loss to the 49ers Saturday, Aaron Rodgers remained noncommittal. Saying he’s going to take some time before coming to a decision. But he did say, “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild, if I’m going to keep playing.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.