Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him.

“[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They had it just like they wanted it – really two years in a row and there is no reason to think that they’re not going to be any better. Barring injuries, they’re a good team.”

"I think that there is still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that is to win a Super Bowl." Hall of Famer Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' future.

“I think he comes back,” Favre continued.

“… had he won the Super Bowl, I think he leaves or doesn’t play, but that’s not the case. I think that there’s still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that’s to win a Super Bowl and again, I think his best chance to win one.”

Favre also pointed out that his former mentee is playing at a “super high” level.

Matt LaFleur said "there is no plan for a rebuild" and that the entire front office is on the same page in wanting Aaron Rodgers back.

After the Packers devastating loss to the 49ers Saturday, Aaron Rodgers remained noncommittal. Saying he’s going to take some time before coming to a decision. But he did say, “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild, if I’m going to keep playing.”