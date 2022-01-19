Brett Favre Names The Best ‘Playmaker’ In NFL History

Brett Favre paid former understudy Aaron Rodgers one of the highest compliments of all this week. On Monday, the Hall of Famer appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, gushing over Rodgers’ incredible career thus far.

“I just think that his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that ever played the game,” Favre said of Rodgers. “Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre continued.

Most Pass TD in Playoffs

NFL History Tom Brady (2012-21) 47

Aaron Rodgers 45

Joe Montana 45

Brett Favre 44

Peyton Manning 40

Tom Brady (2001-11) 38 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2022

“Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better,” he added. “He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

Favre spent three seasons ahead of Rodgers as Green Bay’s starting QB. And when Aaron finally got his shot in 2008, he never looked back.

Favre and Rodgers were reported to have a rocky relationship in years past. But recently, no one has been more complementary of Aaron than his former teammate.

“He never makes bad decisions and he never makes bad throws,” Favre explained. “It just seems like he’s always on time. He’s always accurate and he always picks the right guy [to throw to]. I’m sure there’s times he’s picked the wrong guy, but you wouldn’t know it. Because he makes it work.”

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 It's time for the playoffs. Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022

Rodgers will try to make it work once again when the Packers face the 49ers at home on Saturday night. The road to the Super Bowl once again goes through Green Bay, but this time A-Rod and the Pack hope to take advantage of it.

Last season, Tom Brady and the Bucs left Lambeau with an NFC title and Super Bowl berth.