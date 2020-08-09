Photos: Brett Favre’s Bold New Haircut Is Going Viral

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has become a spokesman for several notable products since retiring from the league.

Favre, 50, unveiled his latest endorsement earlier this week. The former Green Bay Packers star is an ambassador for Green Eagle, which offers a CBD product line for pain relief.

The former Packers star said that he was addicted to pain killers in the 1990s. He hopes that players will avoid getting to that point by using something safer, like CBD.

“Everything has its limitations and the Green Eagle pain relieving gel — if you got chronic tendonitis in your right elbow that flares up from time to time — it works perfect on that. Charley horse or spasms, it works fine. So I was pleasantly surprised,” Favre told CBS Sports of his new endorsement.

Favre also unveiled a new haircut with his latest endorsement. It’s quite the new look.

That is quite a dye job for the Hall of Fame quarterback. But hey, at least Favre still has some good hair to work with. Many guys at his age have already lost most of theirs.

Still, the dye job is pretty noticeable.

But again, if some shiny hair makes Favre feel good, that’s all that matters.

[Outkick]