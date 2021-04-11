1 NFL Draft Prospect Is Getting Compared To Brett Favre

The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and it could be one of the most-quarterback heavy first rounds we’ve had in a while.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance could all go inside the top 10, with others potentially landing in the first round.

Wilson, the star quarterback out of BYU, is widely expected to go No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. That pick became very obvious when the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers earlier this week.

A former New York Jets quarterback has a somewhat bold comparison for Wilson.

Mark Sanchez says that he sees some Brett Favre in the former BYU Cougars star quarterback.

“I think he’s Brett Favre-ish,” Sanchez recently said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s the kind of guy who will complete a left-handed pass at some point in his career. He might throw one around his back to the fullback. He’s that kind of guy and it is so fun to watch. But for a coordinator, you just have to know what you’re signing up for. As soon as that ball is snapped, you might not know exactly where it’s going, but there is a good chance it is going to the right spot.”

Jets fans would certainly take that.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.