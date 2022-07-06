NFL legend Brett Favre could be the next big-name quarterback to join the broadcasting movement.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer said he "would consider" taking a job in the broadcast booth calling NFL games.

Favre said he'd be looking for a "great deal" with one of the major networks. He also joked that NFL fans would have to get used to his "country accent" and "aw-shucks mentality."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Now this is what I want to see," one fan wrote.

"Does he know what a Nickel Defense is yet?" NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote.

If Favre did join the broadcasting world, it would no doubt be on a massive contract. Retired quarterbacks like Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and soon-to-be Tom Brady are some of the highest paid personalities in the profession.

Earlier this offseason, Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports for his post-playing broadcast career.

"If anybody's worth it, it's Tom Brady," Favre said.

Favre joined NFL Network's pregame coverage for Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.