Brett Favre made his opinion on Aaron Rodgers extremely clear earlier this week.

Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, was upset by No. 6 seed San Francisco in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday night. The Packers are once again going home early, thanks to a playoff defeat at the hands of the 49ers.

Packers fans are used to disappointing playoff results with legendary quarterbacks. While both Rodgers and Favre won Super Bowls in Green Bay, they each failed to win a second one.

However, while Rodgers failed to deliver a championship this season, Favre has made it clear that he’s one of the best to ever do it.

“I just think that his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that ever played the game,” Favre said of Rodgers.

“Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre continued.

Favre added that Rodgers will make any team he plays on that much better.

“Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better,” he added. “He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

Where will Rodgers play in 2022, though?

Aaron Rodgers to reporters tonight: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

We’ll find out later this year.