Brett Favre Reacts To Deion Sanders Coaching College Football

Deion Sanders’ college football head coaching career is set to get underway on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson State’s 2021 spring season is set to debut on Sunday. The Tigers begin their season against the Edwards Waters Tigers. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. E.T. and air on ESPN3.

Sanders accepted the job in 2020. The former NFL star has been getting more involved in coaching in recent years, mostly at the high school level, but coaching in college has long been a dream of the legendary defensive back.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre thinks Sanders will be highly successful. Favre played with Sanders in Atlanta.

“He was a megastar. I was far from that, but he took me under his wing,” Favre told The Clarion Ledger. “Somewhere within training camp within a few weeks of me arriving, he took me downtown to where he buys his clothes and jewelry and all that stuff, and he bought me probably five suits. Decked me out. Took care of me. I don’t know how much I wore them. I was more of a blue jeans and T-shirts kind of guy. But the point is he was a class act.”

Favre thinks Sanders will be very successful as a head coach. Sanders called Favre for some advice after he took the job.

“He said, ‘I need some people that can get some stuff done for me,’ ” Favre said. “He said, ‘You know Jackson State, they don’t have the resources. But I’m going to make sure we have the best.’ That’s Deion. I gave him as many names as I could. Everyone has been just in awe of Deion’s personality, his work ethic.”

It will be a lot of fun to watch Deion on the sideline, that is for sure.