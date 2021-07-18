1 All-Time Brett Favre Record Is Probably Getting Broken This Year

Few NFL quarterbacks have filled up the stats sheet as much as Brett Favre did.

Favre, one of the top “gunslingers” in pro football history, has all sorts of NFL quarterback records. Most of these records are good, though some of them are bad.

One of the “bad” records is likely to be broken this season, though.

As noted by Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith today, Favre’s all-time quarterbacks sack record is a near lock to be broken this season. There are two contenders for the record: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger closing in on Brett Favre's all-time record for times sacked. https://t.co/7vTKaC3ONd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2021

From Pro Football Talk:

Brett Favre owns the all-time record with 525 times sacked in his career, but Brady is right behind at 521 times sacked, and Roethlisberger is very close (tied with John Elway for third all time) with 516 times sacked. Unlike sacks for defensive players, which the NFL only began officially recognizing in 1982, times sacked for quarterbacks has been an official NFL statistic since 1963.

Sacks are of course a bad thing, but this record is essentially a longevity award. Favre, Brady and Roethlisberger are three of the longest-tenured quarterbacks in NFL history.

As long as Brady and Roethlisberger can avoid injury in 2021, they’ll both likely beat Favre’s record at some point during the regular season.

The 2021 regular season is scheduled to begin with Brady on the field. The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys in the NFL kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 9.