Brett Favre Reportedly Filed Motion In Court Monday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brett Favre still doesn't think he did anything wrong when it comes to his role in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback filed a motion through his lawyers on Monday in Mississippi to dismiss the complaint against himself, per ESPN.

Per a Mississippi state audit, at least $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds were diverted from poor people in the state toward rich people.

Favre is currently being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for his role in this.

The lawsuit was filed back in May after a mom and his son pled guilty to criminal charges related to bad spending.

Favre has yet to be charged, but he also reportedly still owes $228,000 of interest.

We'll have to see how this latest development affects the case.