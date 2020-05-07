Brett Favre Responds To Getting $1 Million For No-Show Speeches

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has released a statement after reportedly getting more than $1 million in welfare money for appearances he didn’t make.

“My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First. I have never received monies for obligations I didn’t meet. To reiterate Auditors White’s statement, I was unaware that the money being dispersed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi,” Favre tweeted.

“I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope donating nearly $10 million to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin. It has brought a ton of joy to my life, and I would certainly never do anything to take away from the children I have fought to help! I love Mississippi and I would never knowingly do anything to take away from those that need it most.”

Favre reportedly is not facing any criminal charges. He has reportedly already paid half of the money back and is committed to paying back the other half in the coming months. Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre today and will receive another $600,00 over the next couple of months.

“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,” White said in a statement. “To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.”

Favre Enterprises was reportedly paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 for three events, but the audit showed he didn’t appear at them.

The money Favre is sending back is reportedly going to the Department of Human Services.