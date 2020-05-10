Brett Favre Shares Honest Advice For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hasn’t shied away from giving his take on his old franchise drafting QB Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Favre, who saw the Packers draft Rodgers in the first round toward the end of his time in Green Bay, believes his old teammate will end his career elsewhere.

Now, Favre has given Rodgers some honest advice. He told ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch that it’s not Rodgers’ job to “mentor” Love.

“Aaron’s job is not to mentor Jordan Love. Aaron’s job is to win football games for the Green Bay Packers. That’s what he’s paid to do and that’s what he’s going to do,” Favre said.

Rodgers, 36, has been in Green Bay since 2005. He was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of California.

The former first-round pick sat for three seasons before taking over in 2008. Favre, meanwhile, went on to play for the Vikings and the Jets.

Rodgers doesn’t seem too bothered by the Love selection – yet, anyway.

If Rodgers does finish his career elsewhere, seven teams currently make sense according to one NFL analyst.