Brett Favre Shares True Feelings On Tom Brady’s Career

A solo shot of Brett Favre during a Green Bay Packers game.Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brett Favre is one of the few NFL quarterbacks whose professional career comes close to matching Tom Brady’s in length.

Still, even Favre has to marvel at the career of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. He retires with seven Super Bowls and a number of passing records.

Favre will be surprised if anyone can come close to matching what Brady did in our lifetime.

“What a career,” Favre said on SiriusXM this week. “I don’t know if in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years, and if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey.

“To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

Favre is probably going to be proven right. It will be surprising if any quarterback in our lifetime comes close to matching what Brady has done.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.