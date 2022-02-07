Brett Favre Shares True Feelings On Tom Brady’s Career

Brett Favre is one of the few NFL quarterbacks whose professional career comes close to matching Tom Brady’s in length.

Still, even Favre has to marvel at the career of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. He retires with seven Super Bowls and a number of passing records.

Favre will be surprised if anyone can come close to matching what Brady did in our lifetime.

“What a career,” Favre said on SiriusXM this week. “I don’t know if in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years, and if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey.

“To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

HOF Quarterback @BrettFavre discussed @TomBrady retiring after 22 seasons and an open invitation to play golf together… "What a career. What a ride that he had." 👇AUDIO👇 | #TomBrady | #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/fIj5UQ0pVh — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 1, 2022

Favre is probably going to be proven right. It will be surprising if any quarterback in our lifetime comes close to matching what Brady has done.