Brett Favre Trending Following This Week’s Aaron Rodgers Drama

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre was trending on social media this week following the drama with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who has yet to announce his decision for the 2022 season, posted a cryptic “grateful” message on Instagram, leading many to believe an announcement was coming.

However, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show with no news to share – outside of his relationship with Shailene Woodley, that is.

With Rodgers’ future in Green Bay up in the air – and the quarterback appearing to enjoy the drama that comes with it – many have looked back to the similar situation with Brett Favre.

Time is a flat circle.

Packers fans will deal with it, of course, if it leads to Rodgers playing for Green Bay for another season or two.

