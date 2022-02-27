Brett Favre was trending on social media this week following the drama with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who has yet to announce his decision for the 2022 season, posted a cryptic “grateful” message on Instagram, leading many to believe an announcement was coming.

However, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show with no news to share – outside of his relationship with Shailene Woodley, that is.

With Rodgers’ future in Green Bay up in the air – and the quarterback appearing to enjoy the drama that comes with it – many have looked back to the similar situation with Brett Favre.

Time is a flat circle.

Rodgers watched YEARS of the Favre will he/won't he bullshit, internalized it, only to bring it back 15 years later as some kind of superstrain version. History is just the same shit happening over and over again on loop. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 22, 2022

Welcome to Brett Favre II. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 22, 2022

"This is very much reminiscent of Brett Favre." — @ColinCowherd reacts to cryptic instagram post from Aaron Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/iLHJndeGma — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 22, 2022

You notice how Aaron Rodgers behavior about his future has become everything Brett Favre was at the end of his Green Bay tenure? — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) February 22, 2022

Packers fans will deal with it, of course, if it leads to Rodgers playing for Green Bay for another season or two.