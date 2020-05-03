Brett Favre Uses 1 Word To Describe How Aaron Rodgers Is Feeling

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has not hesitated to weigh in on the team’s decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft last week.

Favre is of course familiar with the situation. He went through a similar one roughly 15 years ago when the Packers selected Aaron Rodgers in the first round.

The Favre-Rodgers relationship was a little rocky at first, but it’s since blossomed into a good friendship. Favre says he has spoken with Rodgers this offseason.

Favre used one word to describe the Packers’ drafting of Love and how Rodgers must be feeling: “Disrespect.”

Green Bay used its Round 1 pick on Rodgers’ eventual replacement at the position. The Packers, coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance, did not draft any wide receivers.

“They don’t draft any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. That sends a disrespect message to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed, if he is,” Favre told Rich Eisen.

Favre to @richeisen: "They don't draft any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. That sends a disrespect message to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed, if he is." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 29, 2020

Favre went on to predict that Rodgers will finish his NFL career elsewhere.

“I think that Aaron will finish somewhere else, that’s my gut,” he said.

“Guarantee you it’s got he wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case it means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that was not there.”

If Favre is right and Rodgers does end up finishing his career with a different team, where will he play?

We’ve lined up three bold options for Rodgers’ next team.