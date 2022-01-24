Brett Favre Visited College Football Program On Sunday

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre dropped by South Carolina this weekend to visit the Gamecocks.

Favre, who played 20 NFL seasons, most of which came with the Packers, was seen hanging around some of South Carolina’s recruiting staff on Twitter.

My job is pretty cool.. Thanks for stopping by @BrettFavre 🏈 pic.twitter.com/A2Sfcp9sdC — Jessica Jackson, MBA (@JessRecruitsSC) January 23, 2022

Favre was quoted as saying three of the greatest receivers he ever played with suited up for the Gamecocks: Sterling Sharpe, Robert Brooks and Sidney Rice. “Really good football came out of this state,” the QB said.

Sharpe and Favre put up tremendous numbers in their three seasons together. From 1992-1994, the pair combined for 314 connections, f0r 3,854 yards and 42 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Sterling’s career was prematurely ended due to injury.

Robert Brooks was a very solid receiver for the Packers of the 90’s. Favre and Brooks played together for 1992-1998 and won a Super Bowl together in 1996.

Later on, Brett spent two seasons with Sidney Rice on the outside in Minnesota. Rice was a big, strong receiver who made his lone Pro Bowl in 2009. The 12-4 Vikings made it to the NFC Championship led by Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson and 1,312 yards and 8 TD’s from Rice.

Sunday wasn’t Favre’s first visit to South Carolina’s campus. Dating back to 2015, the Packers great has popped up on SC’s campus every now and then.