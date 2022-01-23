Photos: Meet The Wife Of Packers Legend Brett Favre

Brett Favre is trending on social media this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are going home early despite securing the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

“It truly is remarkable that the Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at QB since 1992 and have only won (checks notes) two Super Bowls in that time…” one ESPN reporter tweeted.

Many others have chimed in with the same thought.

Favre, of course, won just one Super Bowl in Green Bay, as well. However, he will likely be remembered with more approval by Packers fans than Rodgers will. Both are all-time greats, but Favre likely has a higher approval rating in Green Bay at the moment.

The legendary NFL quarterback had quite the professional career, aided by his longtime wife, Deanna.

Brett and Deanna got married in 1996. The happy couple has two children together. Favre even became a grandfather during his NFL career, when his daughter, Brittany, gave birth to her first child. At the time, Favre was believed to be the only grandfather in the NFL.

They first met in high school.

“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” she told GuidePosts.

“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball. I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?’”

Favre overcame some painkiller issues during his career, as well. He credits his wife with helping him.

“It is really amazing, as I think back, how well I played that year. That was an MVP year for me,” he told Sports Illustrated‘s Peter King of his 1995 MVP season.

“But that year, when I woke up in the morning, my first thought was, ‘I gotta get more pills.’ I took 14 Vicodin, yes, one time. I was getting an hour or two of sleep many nights. Maybe 30 minutes of quality sleep. I was the MVP on a pain-pill buzz. The crazy thing was, I’m not a night owl. Without pills, I’d fall asleep at 9:30. But with pills, I could get so much done, I just figured, ‘This is awesome.’ Little did I know (fiancée and now wife) Deanna would be finding some of my pills and when she did, she’d flush them down the toilet.”

The family is doing great now.

We won’t be seeing the Favre family at any more Packers games this year, as Green Bay has been eliminated.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is off to the NFC Championship Game.