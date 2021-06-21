College Sports World Reacts To Brett Kavanaugh’s Comments

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Monday against the NCAA in a case that should help further push forward the possibility of more compensation for student-athletes.

The ruling determined that the NCAA limits on education-related benefits for Division 1 college basketball and football players cannot be enforced. While this ruling won’t result in a wide-open pay-for-play model, it’s another blow to the amateurism model.

ESPN.com had more:

The case doesn’t decide whether students can be paid salaries. Instead, the ruling will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in education-related benefits for things such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad and internships. As a result of the ruling, the NCAA itself can’t bar schools from sweetening their offers to Division I basketball and football players with additional education-related benefits. But individual athletic conferences can still set limits if they choose. A lawyer for the former athletes had said before the ruling that he believed that if his clients won, “very many schools” would ultimately offer additional benefits.

More changes could be coming, though.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was especially harsh in his criticism of the NCAA.

The NCAA clung to amateurism to the bitter end, only to have Brett Kavanaugh empty the chamber on it in one paragraph https://t.co/5aMeSbk3BV — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 21, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh absolutely eviscerated the NCAA in his opinion here. Gonna be fun to see all the blue checkmark brigade members who were crying when he was confirmed gleefully retweeting this today. pic.twitter.com/kFNJHhMQTR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2021

When Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor join together to dunk on you, it’s time to reconsider your choices. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) June 21, 2021

I woke up today and found out I agree with Brett Kavanaugh on something and I don't know who I am anymore. https://t.co/wsCNZzaK7d — Pants McShirt (@pantsmcshirt) June 21, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh from the top rope. Attorneys who have active antitrust suits against the NCAA are celebrating today… pic.twitter.com/cgbHXRTDLa — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) June 21, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh absolutely nails it in his takedown of the NCAA and it’s abusive system of student employment: “The NCAA is not above the law.” pic.twitter.com/ZumgbxQQCJ — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) June 21, 2021

“The NCAA is not above the law” is the best way to put it.

Significant changes are coming to the college sports world moving forward. Buckle in.