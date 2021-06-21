The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Sports World Reacts To Brett Kavanaugh’s Comments

Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.Official White House photo.

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Monday against the NCAA in a case that should help further push forward the possibility of more compensation for student-athletes.

The ruling determined that the NCAA limits on education-related benefits for Division 1 college basketball and football players cannot be enforced. While this ruling won’t result in a wide-open pay-for-play model, it’s another blow to the amateurism model.

ESPN.com had more:

The case doesn’t decide whether students can be paid salaries. Instead, the ruling will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in education-related benefits for things such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad and internships.

As a result of the ruling, the NCAA itself can’t bar schools from sweetening their offers to Division I basketball and football players with additional education-related benefits. But individual athletic conferences can still set limits if they choose. A lawyer for the former athletes had said before the ruling that he believed that if his clients won, “very many schools” would ultimately offer additional benefits.

More changes could be coming, though.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was especially harsh in his criticism of the NCAA.

“The NCAA is not above the law” is the best way to put it.

Significant changes are coming to the college sports world moving forward. Buckle in.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.