Brett McMurphy has released his final AP poll of the season and there really aren’t too many surprises.

The winner of Monday night’s National Championship between Alabama and Georgia will take the top spot, while the loser will get the second spot.

After that, McMurphy has Michigan at three after its Orange Bowl loss to Georgia, and Baylor at four after it won the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.

McMurphy then has Cincinnati at five after its loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl and then has Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Kentucky to round out the top 10.

Notre Dame just misses out in his top 10 and is in the 11 spot after losing the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.

Ole Miss and Utah fell to the 12 and 13 spots after both teams lost their respective bowl games. Utah lost a thriller to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, while Ole Miss had Matt Corral go down against Baylor.

Here’s McMurphy’s full ballot:

My final @AP_Top25 poll: 1/2-Bama/UGA result

3-Michigan

4-Baylor

5-Cincinnati

6-Okla St

7-Ohio St

8-Mich St

9-OU

10-Kentucky

11-NDame

12-Ole Miss

13-Utah

14-Arkansas

15-Pitt

16-BYU

17-Wake

18-Louisiana

19-Houston

20-Utah St

21-NC St

22-A&M

23-Wisconsin

24-Clemson

25-San Diego St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

It remains to be seen how his ballot is different than some other voter’s ballots.