Longtime college football insider Brett McMurphy revealed his “Way-Too-Early” Top-25 college football rankings on Sunday. However, many college football fans would say it’s never too early to look ahead.

“Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State top my 2022 Ridiculously Way Too Early Top 25 rankings for [Action Network] Top 25,” McMurphy tweeted. Adding, the list is made up of, “SEC (7), Big Ten (6), ACC (3), Big 12 (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), AAC (1) & Notre Dame.”

Per McMurphy, Alabama returns to the top spot in college football next season. Thanks in part to the Nick Saban’s No. 2 overall recruiting class.

A month ago, Alabama easily beat Georgia in the SEC title game. Now the two powerhouse programs meet in a rematch for the #NationalChampionship Which team will win? For full coverage of the title game, including the AP Top 25 presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/2qlqr09CPm — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 6, 2022

Georgia shows up in the two spot after a tremendous season for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. They’ll meet Bama in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday. They’re followed by the first team outside of the SEC, Ohio State.

Here’s a list of McMurphy’s projected top-10.

Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes Texas A&M Aggies Clemson Tigers Wisconsin Badgers Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma State Cowboys Wake Forest Demon Deacons Utah Utes

The rest of Brett McMurphy’s predictions can be seen in his article linked here.