Brett McMurphy Reveals His AP Preseason College Football Ballot

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Associated Press preseason college football poll is slated for released on Monday, August 15. But voter Brett McMurphy is ready to reveal his own picks now.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, McMurphy revealed his top 10 teams heading into 2022. Naturally, a combination of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State were high up on the list.

McMurphy gave the Crimson Tide - last year's runner-up - the top spot, while reigning national champion Georgia got third-place. The Buckeyes got the second spot.

But it was McMurphy's fourth pick that is likely to drop some jaws. He picked the Miami Hurricanes - who have not had a top five finish to a season since 2003.

Miami is heading into its first year with team legend Mario Cristobal as head coach. While expectations are higher, it's hard to envision them as a borderline Playoff team.

Here are the top 10 teams in McMurphy's AP preseason ballot:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Miami Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oregon NC State Baylor

Conspicuously absent from the top 10 spots on McMurphy's ballot are Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas. In his ballot, Baylor emerges as the top team.

Clemson is also missing from the top 10 despite expectations that they might be a top four team in the country.

The final ballot might be a little bit more in line with mainstream expectations, but McMurphy definitely has some thoughts that are worth debating.

What do you think about McMurphy's AP preseason ballot?