Brett McMurphy Reveals His Preseason AP Poll Top 10

As the college football world awaits the reveal of the preseason AP Top 25 poll, Action Network's Brett McMurphy revealed his top-10 ballot.

(Which he's sure no one disagrees with).

At the top are the usual suspects: Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. But it's four through 10 that may get some fan bases riled up.

McMurphy slots Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes in the No. 4 spot, followed by: Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oregon, NC State and Baylor.

Fans out west have to be wondering where USC's new-look program is. But McMurphy has the Trojans barely squeezing into the top 20.

Check out the rest of McMurphy's ballot for yourself here.