Brett McMurphy Reveals His 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We're more than 48 hours away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but for The Action Network's Brett McMurphy it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season.

Taking to Twitter this morning, McMurphy revealed his "Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023." Taking the top two spots are a pair of familiar SEC faces: Georgia and No. 1 and Alabama at No. 2.

Rounding out the top four are Michigan at 3 and Florida State at 4. Ohio State and LSU just miss out at 5 and 6 respectively while Penn State, Washington, Clemson and Oregon fill out the rest of the top 10.

Interestingly enough, it's the Pac-12 who have the most teams in the rankings with six. The ACC is second with five while the SEC (which usually has a ton) has just four. The Big 12 is tied with the SEC with four of their own, while the Big Ten only has three.

It seems pretty easy to predict Georgia and Alabama being the top two teams next year regardless of how Georgia performs against TCU on Monday.

Both of them have been the most consistently solid recruiting schools for ages and will be bringing back more than enough players from this past year alone to help float them into 2023.

The only team in the top 10 that seems like the odd one out is Florida State. The Seminoles haven't been especially relevant since Jimbo Fisher left and haven't beaten a single ranked team since October 2020.

But there's always at least one team that shocks the world in a college football season.

Do you agree with McMurphy's ranking?