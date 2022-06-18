Brewers Make Official Decision On Veteran Outfielder Lorenzo Cain

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 19: Ryan Braun #8, Lorenzo Cain #6 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 19, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers have made an official decision on veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Today marks Cain's 10th year of service time in Major League Baseball. It's also the day he's getting sent down for assignment.

The Brewers made the move official on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what MLB Trade Rumors has to say about the Brewers' decision:

Cain is one of the most respected players in the game, evidenced here by the Brewers’ willingness to wait until he reached 10 years of service time before the DFA. Cain’s second tour of duty with the Brewers was absolutely a success, even if this is how it ends. The veteran center fielder was in the last year of the five-year contract he signed with the Brewers when he left Kansas City as a free agent. It’s not clear at this time what the future holds for Cain, but from his comments here, it did not sound like he would be quick to find another club.

It sounds like this is a classy move by the Brewers.

Hopefully Cain, meanwhile, finds a new home soon.