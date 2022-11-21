Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning.

Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Robinson is coming off the best game of his NFL career to date. He finished Sunday's loss with nine receptions for 100 yards, both of which are career highs.

He'll finish his rookie campaign with 23 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.

This injury means that the Giants may need to use Kenny Golladay more. He finally caught a pass for the first time since September on Sunday since they decided to include him in the game plan.

They'll also have to rely on Darius Slayton a bit more, along with Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson.

The Giants have a quick turnaround this week as they're set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.