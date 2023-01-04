Brian Daboll Asked About Giants Starters Playing This Weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants are locked into a wild card spot heading into their final regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because of that, they could theoretically rest their starters against the Eagles since they really have nothing to play for.

When head coach Brian Daboll was asked about that, he said he was not sure if the starters would go. He wants to do what's best for the team.

The Giants could play their starters for at least a quarter to make sure they're not rusty for their playoff game the following weekend. Still, it leaves them open to potentially getting hurt so Daboll will have a tough choice with this one.

The Eagles will definitely be playing their starters since they have yet to clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC. A win over the Giants will clinch both.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.