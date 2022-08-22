Brian Daboll Furious On Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It may be the preseason, but that didn't stop first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll from absolutely losing it on an official after a questionable offensive pass interference call Sunday night.

We'll let you guys hear this one for yourself, but Daboll clearly wasn't happy.

The NFL world reacted to Daboll's F-bomb laced outburst on social media.

"Heh!" chuckled Michael McCarthy.

"Daboll + Tony Soprano: Repping NJ to the fullest," tweeted Luis Miguel Echegaray.

"When the McDonald's ice cream machine isn't working...."

"I imagine this is what my neighbors hear in their houses every Sunday all fall," a fan replied.

"Me knowing I have to go back to work tomorrow."

"Daboll is my kinda guy," laughed a Big Blue fan.

The Giants ended up getting the 25-22 win but it may have come at a cost.