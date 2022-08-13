Brian Daboll Offers Injury Update For Kadarius Toney

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite an injury-plagued rookie season and a limited training camp, Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too worried about second-year receiver Kadarius Toney's status going forward.

"He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now," Daboll said via Giants.com.

"Things happen in practice, things happen in a game. If he was ready to go, he would be out there. We thought it would be in our best interest and in his best interest not to play this game relative to what he was going through, his injury and hopefully these next few days will calm it down and we'll be ready to go again."

The Giants currently have 19 players on their 90-man roster dealing with injuries right now which could affect the way they prepare for the Bengals in Week 2 of the preseason.

"I think that's always something you talk about," Daboll continued. "You like to have as many guys out there as you can. Again, our ultimate goal is to get to Week 1 as healthy as we can with the right roster. Anyone that is healthy that's ready to go, we're going to play. And the guys that we don't think are quite ready or maybe need a little bit more time, we're going to help them get as good as they can so that we'll get the best version of themselves when they're ready to go."

"But injuries, you talk about injuries every week. There's constant roster management. Who's going where. That's just part of the business."

Daboll and his staff have a little over a week to get the team recovered and ready for Cincinnati on Aug 21.