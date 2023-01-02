Brian Daboll Reveals If He's Thought About Resting Week 18

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn't thought about taking his foot off the gas just yet.

With Sunday's win over the Colts, the G-Men are locked into the sixth-seed no matter what the results are in Week 18's regular season finale. Prompting some to ask if New York should rest some of its guys before going on the road to battle the No. 3 seed.

Daboll's initial response at the postgame presser was "you get rest after the season" before clarifying that he hadn't given the idea much thought.

“I haven’t," the first-year coach admitted. "I’m just going to enjoy this one right here — go home and smoke a cigar and hang out with my family."

That cigar is well-earned after posting the Giants' first winning season since the days of Eli Manning, Odell Beckham and Victor Cruz.

Daboll's team is scheduled to play the Eagles next Sunday at a time to be determined.