Brian Ferentz Was Asked If He Would Consider Stepping Down

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 23: Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks with players during a break in the action in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes field one of the worst offenses in all of college football - if not THE worst.

Iowa is averaging just 14.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball. That's good for fifth-worst in the entire country, ahead of disastrous programs like Colorado and Colorado State.

With the offense's struggles well-known, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was asked if he would step down from his position. Ferentz made it clear that won't be happening.

"Brian Ferentz directly asked if he would consider stepping down-- Brian adds that he wouldn't be able to go home and look my children in the eye if he surrendered. Adds that he'll always dig in and continue to fight," Iowa reporter David Eickholt said.

While Brian might not resign, his father might have no choice but to move on from the coach given the team's woeful performance.

Iowa will have this weekend off before a pivotal contest against Ohio State.