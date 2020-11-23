Brian Flores Announces Decision At QB After Benching Tua

Coming into this weekend, the rolling Dolphins had won five straight games. Maybe even more importantly, Miami’s rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was starting to look more comfortable in his starting position.

Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, both of those things came to a screeching halt in their 20-13 loss to Denver on Sunday.

Miami coach Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa for veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was sacked for the sixth time. Coming into the day, the rookie had only been sacked four times in his NFL career. Tagovailoa finished his day throwing an inefficient 11/20 for 83 yards.

Flores spoke to reporters after the game and assured that Tagovailoa will still be their guy moving forward. The coach clearly views Sunday’s performance as an anomaly.

Brian Flores said that, after being benched today for performance, Tua will get his job back next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

The young QB struggled with similar numbers in his first career start against the Rams, throwing 12/22 for 93 yards. Tagovailoa had since picked up his production, throwing for 417 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his next two games.

Flores and 6-4 Miami hope that Tagovailoa can put together a similar bounce-back effort in the coming weeks.

The rookie should have an easy time getting back on track next week as the Dolphins face the winless Jets on Sunday.