Brian Flores’ Attorney Sends Clear Message About Lawsuit Despite New Job

Brian Flores isn’t dropping his lawsuit anytime soon, despite taking a new job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers hired Flores to be a defensive assistant/linebackers coach in a move that shocked the football world. He’s seen by many as overqualified for this position (which is true), but he still has the chance to work with some great talent.

Flores’ attorney released a statement that confirmed that he will continue with his race discrimination lawsuit against the league.

“While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL,” Flores’ attorney said.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL after he interviewed for the Giants head coaching job. He’s claiming that the only reason New York interviewed him was to be compliant with the “Rooney Rule.”

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said a couple of weeks ago. “In making my decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

It remains to be seen what happens with this lawsuit in the coming weeks.