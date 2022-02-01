Brian Flores Has Troubling Accusation Against John Elway

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging “racism in hiring.” Specifically pointing to the Giants, Dolphins and Broncos. The latter of which, accuses John Elway of giving Flores a “sham” interview.

Per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, “Brian Flores [says] he interviewed with the Broncos in 2019, but GM John Elway and President Joe Ellis showed up an hour late.” With Flores stating, “They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before.”

Meirov notes, “[The Broncos] eventually hired Vic Fangio.”

The lawsuit reads, “It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job.”

This is far from the first instance of practices such as these being alleged in NFL circles. After all, there is a reason the Rooney Rule exists.

However, with just two minority head coaches and owners respectively in a league that’s only 25 percent white; it’s clear that most owners are just checking off a box.