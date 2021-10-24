Report: NFL Head Coach Very Much On The Hot Seat

The hot seat reportedly continues to get warmer in Miami.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is very much on the hot seat in Miami right now.

Flores, who is in his third year leading the AFC East franchise, could reportedly be coaching for his job the rest of the season. The Dolphins entered the season with playoff hopes, but they’re off to a dismal 1-5 start, highlighted by a loss to the then-winless Jaguars last weekend.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that there is a growing sense of “desperation” in Miami right now.

Pressure mounting in Miami https://t.co/NuvTC05S1a — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 24, 2021

The pressure is reportedly mounting in South Florida.

“There is still too much of that New England (stuff) going on. It just doesn’t work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That’s not the vibe there. It’s pretty bad,” an anonymous source said of Flores.

Flores looked like a future coaching star last year, when he led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and second place AFC East finish.

However, there’s been a major step back this season, and it sounds like Flores could lose his job as a result.