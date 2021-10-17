Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is officially on the hot seat following Sunday’s crushing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins lost to the Jaguars, 23-20, in London on Sunday morning. The Dolphins handed Urban Meyer and the Jaguars the first win of their season.

Miami entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes. However, the Dolphins have been one of the worst teams in the league, at 1-5 on the year.

It’s unclear how much longer Flores will have in Miami.

Brian Flores's head coaching job after losing to the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/99uglLKw4T — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 17, 2021

Flores faced major criticism for some coaching decisions on Sunday.

“Game on the line and you hand it to Malcolm Brown up the gut on 4th down? That’s a bad coaching decision in what has been a poor game for Brian Flores. If you trust your QB at all, you have him get you the first down,” Cameron Wolfe tweeted.

Game on the line and you hand it to Malcolm Brown up the gut on 4th down? That’s a bad coaching decision in what has been a poor game for Brian Flores. If you trust your QB at all, you have him get you the first down. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 17, 2021

The Dolphins are pretty shaken, too.

“It doesn’t matter how I played, we lost. Right now it’s tough in the locker room,” Tua Tagovailoa said on Sunday with tears in his eyes.

Tua has tears in his eyes. “It doesn’t matter how I played, we lost. Right now it’s tough in the locker room.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 17, 2021

Flores went 5-11 in his first season and 10-6 in his second. There was supposed to be a big step forward in 2021. Instead, we’ve gotten a big step back.

it's a fair question, i guess, but kinda wild after exceeding expectations his first two years. we thought they might go 0-16 in 2019 and they won 5. doubled up on that the following year. https://t.co/lUU4GLmOOZ — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 17, 2021

This will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward.