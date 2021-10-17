The Spun

NFL Head Coach Is Officially On The Hot Seat

The NFL hosts Super Bowl 54 in Miami, Florida.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is officially on the hot seat following Sunday’s crushing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins lost to the Jaguars, 23-20, in London on Sunday morning. The Dolphins handed Urban Meyer and the Jaguars the first win of their season.

Miami entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes. However, the Dolphins have been one of the worst teams in the league, at 1-5 on the year.

It’s unclear how much longer Flores will have in Miami.

Flores faced major criticism for some coaching decisions on Sunday.

Game on the line and you hand it to Malcolm Brown up the gut on 4th down? That’s a bad coaching decision in what has been a poor game for Brian Flores. If you trust your QB at all, you have him get you the first down,” Cameron Wolfe tweeted.

The Dolphins are pretty shaken, too.

“It doesn’t matter how I played, we lost. Right now it’s tough in the locker room,” Tua Tagovailoa said on Sunday with tears in his eyes.

Flores went 5-11 in his first season and 10-6 in his second. There was supposed to be a big step forward in 2021. Instead, we’ve gotten a big step back.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward.

