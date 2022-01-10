Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer.

The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.

Flores is well respected within NFL circles. It’s probably only a matter of time before he gets a second chance to be an NFL head coach.

The Houston Texans are already being floated around as a potential landing spot for Flores.

“I have to wonder if the Texans see the Brian Flores firing and make a move based off it,” wrote NFL analyst Matt Miller. “Long-rumored that they’d prefer a Patriots-connected HC there.”

“Brian Flores has worked with several people in the Texans’ front office, including GM Nick Caserio,” commented ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

“If @HoustonTexans hire Brian Flores and Deshaun wants to stay a Texans I genuinely do not know what I will do. This is mayhem! I love it,” a fan said.

It’s worth mentioning one of the only reasons Deshaun Watson wanted a trade to the Dolphins was because of Brian Flores. If the Texans hired Flores, would that keep Watson in Houston?

Regardless of where Flores ends up, he’s going to land somewhere. It’s only a matter of time.

From the sound of it, the Texans could be at the front of the line to hire Flores.