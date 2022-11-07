Brian Flores Is Trending Following Colts' Surprising Move

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jeff Saturday's hiring as the interim coach in Indianapolis got Brian Flores' name trending on Twitter.

Despite having no NFL head coaching experience, the former Colts center was brought on to right the ship after Jim Irsay decided to move on from Frank Reich.

Here's a sampling of what some of social media had to say following the hire:

"Good for Jeff Saturday! But stuff like this right here is exactly what Brian Flores was mad about last winter," said WFSB News' Nkwa Asonye. "That’s just me though."

"No up-and-coming coach with a brain wants to coach the Colts the last 8 weeks of this season. No one wants those Ls on their resume. Colts don't have a QB or offensive line. There's a chance Jeff Saturday is doing everyone a favor. This has nothing to do with Brian Flores," tweeted Jason Whitlock.

"Brian Flores and his lawyers to the NFL after seeing Jeff Saturday get a head coaching job off the street," one user posted.

"Brian Flores' attorneys," commented Christopher Carter.

"Imagine being the NFL lawyers working the racial discrimination lawsuit of Brian Flores, with all the statistical support that lawsuit has, only to add Colts hire a white former player with literally 0 qualifications, off the street, to be interim head coach for a team," another said. "Baffling."

"Brian Flores and Eric [Bieniemy]……."

Thoughts?